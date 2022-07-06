100 holes for 100 years of Wisconsin PGA to raise money for charity

DELAFIELD, Wis. — One hundred holes for 100 years of the Wisconsin section of the Professional Golf Association of America. But for Erika Pirkl, playing Naga-Waukee War Memorial golf course in Delafield is much more than that.

"We wanted to get creative," WPGA Director of Player Development Erika Pirkl says. "It's the centennial of the Wisconsin PGA. I've been fortunate enough to call this place home for so long, but it's more than that, right? It's more than teeing it up for 100 holes."

Pirkl played for two charities. The PGA Reach Wisconsin Foundation and one personal to her, the Rogers Behavioral Health Foundation.

"That facility, the work that they do has made a personal imprint on my family over the years," Pirkl says. "I'm really anxious and excited to give back to them. Early on, I got a little ahead of myself. I'm like oh, I'm going to jog. No!"

Pirkl played 100 holes in 9 hours and 18 minutes and even finished with a birdie. But there were some issues along the way.

TMJ4's Lance Allan asks, "I understand you went through a shoe change, and this is one of those brief moments of rest. What do you try to do, to keep yourself going?

"Yes, you know what. We were just chatting. I have not listened to any music yet, which I think is interesting," Pirkl says. "Sometimes I get a little squirrelly in my thoughts, but this has been really calming for me."

Pirkl had never played more than 36 holes in a day before this event.

Lance Allan asks, "Do you throw scoring out the window? Or are you that competitive that you go, 'hey, c'mon. I should be having more birdies and pars out here?'"

"It's funny. I am a very competitive person, but you gotta put today in perspective," Pirkl says. "But it's definitely easier to play that many holes when you're hitting fairways and greens and chipping it close, so you don't have to run all over the place."

Staying hydrated is key while Naga-Waukee Pro Tom Halla made a tempting post Fourth of July offer.

"I think he mentioned unlimited hot dogs, so we'll see if I get to that point," Pirkl says. "But he's great. I've known Tom for forever and just really cool that he was so accommodating today and it's fun to be back where I learned how to play the game."

Pirkl learned the game at Naga-Waukee, so she described the day as very, very special going beyond golf.

