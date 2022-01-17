Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

100 East office tower in Milwaukee will soon be for sale

items.[0].image.alt
Google Maps
100 East office tower
Capture.PNG
Posted at 10:56 AM, Jan 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-17 11:56:13-05

MILWAUKEE — The 100 East office tower in downtown Milwaukee will soon be for sale, according our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

The sale is part of an agreement between building owner Hertz Investment Group LLC and their lender to resolve an ongoing foreclosure agreement.

The building was almost half empty last year and has several leases ending this year.

Capture.PNG
100 East office tower

Hertz bought the building for $78 million in 2016. They planned to invest in renovations to help fill vacant spots - but the lender filed a lawsuit last year to foreclose on the building. The lender argued they stopped receiving mortgage payments in December of 2020, according to the BizJournal.

Both parties have now agreed to appoint Milwaukee attorney Michael Polsky as the receiver to sell the building. Polsky believes a sale could be done between six and nine months from now.

Tenants include Wells Fargo Bank, Marcus Corp and Johnson Financial.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku