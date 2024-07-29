100 days until presidential election: Where does Southeastern Wisconsin stand?

MILWAUKEE — With 100 days until the 2024 presidential election, many across Southeastern Wisconsin have mixed feelings about heading to the polls.

“I care so much about America. I want American democracy to be protected,” Teddy Igiehon from Kewaskum said.

Kaylee Staral Teddy Igiehon, a Kewaskum resident, shared his thoughts on the election.

But not everyone feels the same.

In the past month, several twists and events have changed how some feel about the race for the White House.

“I feel like we got out for a whirl when they switched our presidential candidates,” Asia Safriwe, a recent college graduate, explained.

Kaylee Staral Asia Safriwe (far right), a Milwaukee resident, and her friends shared their thoughts on the election.

“It seems like we don’t have options that fit our morals," she said.

Other Gen-Z voters like Hannah Wittke echoed the sentiment.

“If the power is in voters’ hands, what will politicians do with that power?” Wittke asked.

In the past few weeks, President Joe Biden stepped aside from the race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as his replacement.

Also, former President Donald Trump was shot after an assassination attempt.

Both events have people across Southeastern Wisconsin wondering if they should vote for a party, a person, or even at all.

“This election is more about morals. I didn’t vote last year but I will this year and I’m voting so passionately,” Kristy Larson from Fox Point said.

Kaylee Staral Kristy Larson, a Fox Point resident shared her thoughts on the election.

The next 100 days until the presidential election will be busy.

While most of the Democratic Party in Wisconsin has rallied around Harris as its nominee, it still needs to officially select her.

Nearly 3,800 Democratic delegates will make that decision during the DNC in August.

As of now, the National Democratic Party is planning a virtual vote ahead of the convention to presumably place Harris in the role.

If that vote doesn't happen, or a majority of delegates don't pick her as the nominee, the DNC will be an 'open' convention where delegates will have the week to decide who their candidate is.

People like Igiehon said they’re planning to be involved during the next 100 days too.

“I’m going to be canvassing. I want people to go vote and save America,” Igiehon explained.

The DNC will be held in Chicago.from Aug. 19-22, 2024.

