10-year-old year boy died in house fire after not being able to open locked door, medical examiner says

A 10-year-old boy who died in a Friday fire in Milwaukee was unable to open a locked door while trying to escape, a medical examiner's report said.

The child was in the basement when the fire at a home near 118th and Florist began to spread. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's office said the child had attempted to exit the home through a rear door but was unable to because it was locked.

The fire happened Friday, April 23 at approximately 10 p.m. in the area of 118th and Florist.

Two other residents of the home are being treated at a local hospital for smoke inhalation.

"It's sad, it's just sad," Neighbor Barb Danielson said. "We used to take walks all the time and I used to always see they had beautiful decorations Christmas, Halloween, Easter," Steve Danielson added.

Acting Deputy Fire Chief Will Kowalski said the fire started in the front room and when they arrived only two family members were outside.

"We found one child along with their dog inside the kitchen," Kowalski said.

Unfortunately, life-saving measures were not successful.

Sheila Milbrath is another neighbor and said she saw the young boy during her walks with her German Shepard and he would wave and say he loved her dog.

"He just was always respectful. He was a respectful kid," Milbrath said.

"Make sure you're also practicing fire drills in your home and multiple ways out," Kowalski said.

If you are do not have a smoke detector in your home, you can call the city of Milwaukee Smoke Detector Hotline at (414) 286-8980.

The medical examiner's report says the fire is believed to have started from a candle in the living room.

