10-year-old Milwaukee boy accused of killing mother expected to enter plea

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The 10-year-old Milwaukee boy who is accused of killing his mother over a VR headset is expected to enter a plea on Friday during his preliminary hearing.

The boy, who TMJ4 News is not naming because of a judge's order blocking the release of his name. is charged with 1st-degree intentional homicide.

The single charge comes after a judge dismissed a second count of 1st-degree reckless homicide against the boy due to an agreement between the state and defense.

Whether or not the child is tried in adult court is still up for debate. The defense is expected to argue Friday against original jurisdiction to have the case remanded to juvenile court.

If tried as an adult, the child will face a mandatory life sentence under the intentional homicide count, if convicted by a jury.

The preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Friday.

According to a criminal complaint, the boy was allegedly mad at his mom for waking him up early and not letting him buy the VR set on Amazon.

The deadly shooting took place near 87th and Hemlock around 7 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21. Police initially reported the boy was playing with the gun when it discharged, striking his mom. The woman, identified as Quiana Mann, was shot in the head and died from her injuries.

"It's hard because she's supposed to be here," Lueritha Mann said.

That thought keeps Lueritha Mann and her family up at night. Losing her daughter, Quiana Mann, feels like a nightmare that she cannot escape.

"I can't believe he did it," Lueritha stated.

Her 10-year-old grandson is accused of killing his mother, Quiana.

Detectives say the boy told them he got the gun because he was mad at his mom for waking him up at 6 a.m. and that she would not allow him to order a virtual reality headset from Amazon.

