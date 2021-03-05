10-year-old girl with cancer interviews Aaron Rodgers

(NBC 26) — A Wisconsin girl is all smiles after scoring the interview of a lifetime.

"What superpower would you have?" asked Itzel.

"Flying for sure would be my first one. I think X-ray vision, like the vision of a hawk," answered Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Itzel is a 10-year-old pediatric cancer patient from Milwaukee. She got to interview Aaron as part of The Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation's 50 Faces of Cancer FUNdraiser. NBC 26 had caught up with Itzel to ask her what it was like interviewing #12.

"If I had to rate it like one to ten, I would say 100," she said. "So 100 out of 10 because it was really awesome. I never knew that it was going to happen."

You'll be able to see Itzel's full interview with Aaron Thursday, March 11 during the event. Click here to join!