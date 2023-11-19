Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

10-year-old girl dies due to injuries after apartment fire on Servite Drive

fire
TMJ4
fire
Posted at 4:14 PM, Nov 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-19 17:14:27-05

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to reports of a fire on Servite Drive at around 11:27 a.m. where they found an elderly woman and a 10-year-old girl trapped on the second floor of a two-story apartment.

Crews were able to keep the fire at bay as they located and removed the residents. Both victims received medical attention immediately by the Milwaukee Fire Department's Medics.

The elderly woman was transported to Froedert Hospital and is in critical condition, while, unfortunately, the 10-year-old girl succumbed to injuries after arriving to Children's Hospital.

There are reports that there were no smoke alarms sounding during the incident, which are currently being verified by officials.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device