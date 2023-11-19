10-year-old girl dies due to injuries after apartment fire on Servite Drive

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to reports of a fire on Servite Drive at around 11:27 a.m. where they found an elderly woman and a 10-year-old girl trapped on the second floor of a two-story apartment.

Crews were able to keep the fire at bay as they located and removed the residents. Both victims received medical attention immediately by the Milwaukee Fire Department's Medics.

The elderly woman was transported to Froedert Hospital and is in critical condition, while, unfortunately, the 10-year-old girl succumbed to injuries after arriving to Children's Hospital.

There are reports that there were no smoke alarms sounding during the incident, which are currently being verified by officials.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

