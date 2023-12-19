10-year-old dies after being shot by 13-year-old in Milwaukee; teen not charged as adult

MILWAUKEE — A 10-year-old girl who was shot last week by a 13-year-old in Milwaukee has since died from her injuries, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.

The victim, 10-year-old Trinity Johnson, was shot in a home on Milwaukee's northwest side last Wednesday. It happened just after midnight near 39th and Hampton.

Police say Johnson was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries Monday afternoon.

The suspect taken into custody was just 13 years old. The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office says charges have been referred and at this point, the teen is being charged as a juvenile. That may change following Johnson's death, but as of Tuesday afternoon, no other details have been released.

Johnson's death adds to an already tragic year for homicides. As of Monday, the Milwaukee Police Department confirmed 163 deaths in the city, which is down from 211 we saw at this time last year.

According to the Homicide Commission Review's last update in November, nearly 15% of those victims were under the age of 17.

