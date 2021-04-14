10 ways to celebrate Milwaukee Day on Wednesday

MILWAUKEE — Wednesday, April 14 is 414 or Milwaukee Day, and that means it is time is celebrate all things Milwaukee.

TMJ4 put together 10 things you can do to enjoy life in Brew City.

Know of events not listed here? Feel free to send us ideas here.

Milwaukee 365's 414 Day poster sale

10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Honor the city by hanging one of Milwaukee 365's Milwaukee-themed posters. See the posters for sale on their website here.

UW-Milwaukee's Day of Giving on 4/14

UW-M is hosting its first-ever day of giving. The 24-hour fundraising campaign raises money for the Chancellor’s Student Success Fund, which "helps keep students on the path to graduation, or by supporting whatever area of UWM they find most meaningful."

Learn more and how to donate on the university's website here.

Gothic Milwaukee's free 414 tours

7 p.m.

Gothic Milwaukee is offering free tours to celebrate the city's history on Milwaukee Day. The tours explore the "history, live tales of ghosts and haunted buildings" in the city.

Click here to sign up for the tour.

Historic Milwaukee's 414 Day Sale

You also have the chance to purchase posters of the city's unique neighborhoods. The four-day sale includes all neighborhood posters on sale for $4.14, special discounts, and new product launches in-store and online.

Learn more on their website here.

Elwood's Liquor & Tap's 414 sale

1111 N. Water St. Doors open at 2 p.m.

Elwood's Liquor & Tap in the city's downtown is offering discounts on a variety of drinks for 414 Day. They will also have live music and food.

Learn more on their Facebook page here.

414 Milwaukee's Milwaukee Day flag celebration

April 12 at 11 a.m.

414 Milwaukee celebrated the day by once again unfurling a giant 414 Flag from the balcony of City Hall. They first did this in 2019.

"We're honoring everyone's courage, life and memories during these unprecedented times," said Fred Gillich, 414 Milwaukee designer, in a statement.

Free 414 Beer

4:14 p.m. until 10 p.m.

The Nomad World Pub and 414 Milwaukee are offering free beer any Milwaukeean who's received either 1 or 2 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine shot and presents a valid CDC vaccination card.

It's limited to 2 free 14oz cups of 414 Beer while supply lasts.

More information is available here.

Kilwins 414 Day special

Kilwins Milwaukee-Bayshore is offering deals on its ice cream on Milwaukee Day. Show them this Facebook post for $4.14 single scoops for 24 flavors.

Other resources on 414 Day:

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip