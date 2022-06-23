10 people displaced following two Racine fires

RACINE — The Racine Fire Department said it responded to two fires within hours of each other Wednesday night, displacing 10 people.

Officials said they responded to the first fire around 4 p.m. near Erie and Hubbard. When firefighters arrived, they found the upper unit's wooden entrance deck was on fire.

The fire did not extend to the living area of the residence, and no one was injured. Firefighters quickly put out the fire, which caused $2,000 in damage.

The fire department responded to the second fire around 7 p.m. It happened at a three-family apartment building near Howland and Roe.

When fire crews arrived, they found the first and second-floor exterior landings on fire.

The Racine Fire Department said it was able to get the fire under control before it spread inside. However, an extensive overhaul was needed near the area of origin to ensure the fire was extinguished.

The heat from that fire melted exterior siding on an adjacent structure, and due to fire, smoke, and water damage, 10 people were displaced. They are now working with the American Red Cross to set up temporary housing.

The flames at this incident are estimated to have caused more than $90K in damage.

The cause of both these fires is still under investigation.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip