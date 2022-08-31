10 new speed humps built in Milwaukee to curb reckless driving

Watch Katie Crowther's report Wednesday on TMJ4 News at 5 p.m.

MILWAUKEE — At least 10 new speed humps were built Wednesday as part of Milwaukee's "Vision Zero" project to end reckless driving.

Crews plan to build at least 260 more throughout the city.

Time lapse: Building a speed hump in Milwaukee

Milwaukee hopes to install an average of 68 new speed humps every month for the next four months. To put that into perspective, the city usually installs about 100 speed humps a year.

City leaders and engineers say more speed humps are just one part of the plan to end reckless driving.

Interactive map: Speed humps installed in Milwaukee

