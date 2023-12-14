10 neighbors in Racine deck out their homes for a Christmas light extravaganza

RACINE — Ten homes in a Racine neighborhood are decked out for a dazzling Christmas light extravaganza.

Our news partners the Racine County Eye said the homes in the Jamestown neighborhood have truly embraced the holiday spirit to throw an almost festival-like light show for neighbors near and far to enjoy.

You can see videos and find times of the next show by going to the Jamestown Lights Facebook page.

Elsewhere in Racine, the Blank-Fest Wisconsin had another successful campaign to raise money and gather donations. Blank-Fest stands for Blanket Festival.

It happens at McAuliffe's Pub in Racine. To gain entrance to the live music festival, people had to bring a blanket or something warm. In total, the festival was able to gather 225 blankets, more than 800 items like clothing and toiletries, and more than $1,700 in cash.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip