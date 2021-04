Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett along with other city leaders announced that ten parks across the city will now offer free Wi-Fi access in underserved communities.

The project was funded by CARES Act dollars and is a partnership between the City’s Information Technology Management Division and other city agencies.

Here is a map of the parks participating in the program:

