1 person shot during altercation between 2 brothers at Mayfair Mall Saturday night

WAUWATOSA – Police are investigating an altercation between two brothers at Mayfair Mall Saturday night -- that left one of them with a gunshot injury.

Wauwatosa Police tell TODAY’S TMJ4 they were called to Macy’s north entrance around 8:15 p.m. for a “minor physical altercation” between two brothers.

During the altercation, one of the brothers was shot in the leg. Police say it is possible that the brother accidentally shot himself with a gun he had in his pocket. His injury is not life-threatening.

Both subjects are in police custody and police say their investigation is in the preliminary stages and ongoing.

Police say this incident appears to have nothing to do with the Mayfair Mall or Macy’s and there is no threat to the public.

No other information has been released by police.

