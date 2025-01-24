1 person killed in Waukesha house fire near Moreland and Summit

WAUKESHA, Wis. — One person was killed in a house fire in Waukesha early Friday morning.

The fire department responded to the fire in the 1500 block of Elder St. just after 3 a.m., near Moreland Blvd. and Summit Ave.

When they arrived, there was heavy smoke throughout the home, as well as flames visible from the back.

During search and rescue operations, fire crews recovered the occupant of the home and began treatment, but they later succumbed to their injuries.

The fire was brought under control within 15 minutes. One pet was recovered and turned over to the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha for care.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Preliminary estimates indicate the home is a total loss.

"We remind the public to check their smoke alarms regularly, have an emergency evacuation plan in place, and always close bedroom doors when sleeping," the Waukesha Fire Department said in a news release.

