1 person killed in head-on crash in opposing traffic in Sheboygan County

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — One person died after they drove into oncoming traffic on STH 57 in the Town of Lyndon and crashed into another vehicle.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened on the southbound lanes of STH 57 near County Road N. The two vehicles crashed head-on. The person who was driving on the wrong side of the road was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The other driver was brought to the hospital with serious injuries.

Read their statement below:

On Saturday, June 24, 2023 at approximately 10:52 pm, the Sheboygan County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call in reference to a vehicle traveling northbound in the southbound lanes on STH 57. A two vehicle head on crash occurred as a result on State Highway 57 near County Road N in the Town of Lyndon. The operator of the vehicle traveling the wrong way was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle had serious injuries and was transported by ambulance to Aurora Medical Center Grafton. The crash remains under investigation. The names of the operator's are not being released at this time. The following public safety agencies assisted in this incident: Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office, Plymouth Police Department, Orange Cross Ambulance, Cascade Fire Department and Jaws Unit, Adell First Responders, City of Sheboygan Fire Department, Waldo Fire Department, Department of Natural Resources and the Sheboygan County Highway Department.



