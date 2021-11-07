Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

1 person killed, 3 others injured in early morning shooting in Kenosha

items.[0].image.alt
facebook.com/Kenosha Police Department
TMJ4
Kenosha Police
Posted at 7:41 AM, Nov 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-07 08:41:25-05

KENOSHA — Kenosha Police are investigating after a shooting left one person killed and 3 others injured downtown early Sunday.

It happened just before 2:00a.m. near 6th ave. and 56th street.

The area around the shooting remains an active crime scene as of 7:00a.m. Sunday.

Officials say the shooting seems to have stemmed from a dispute, although the suspects are unknown at this time.

The three injured victims have been treated and released from area hospitals.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is being asked to call Kenosha Police at 262-605-5203 or Crime Stoppers.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Kyle Rittenhouse

Trial of Kyle Rittenhouse: Full coverage