1 person killed, 3 others injured in early morning shooting in Kenosha

KENOSHA — Kenosha Police are investigating after a shooting left one person killed and 3 others injured downtown early Sunday.

It happened just before 2:00a.m. near 6th ave. and 56th street.

The area around the shooting remains an active crime scene as of 7:00a.m. Sunday.

Officials say the shooting seems to have stemmed from a dispute, although the suspects are unknown at this time.

The three injured victims have been treated and released from area hospitals.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is being asked to call Kenosha Police at 262-605-5203 or Crime Stoppers.

