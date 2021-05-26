1 person injured, 2 in custody in West Allis shooting

WEST ALLIS — One person was shot and two people are in custody following a shooting at South 60th and West Burnham streets in West Allis Tuesday evening, authorities say.

West Allis police said in a statement that witnesses calling 911 reported a shooting in that area just before 7 p.m.

There, responding officers found a man who had been shot. He was brought to the hospital for his injuries.

TMJ4

Police say an initial investigation found the shooting happened at a residence in the 1800 block of South 60th Street. It appears the shooting stemmed from an argument between people who knew each other.

Two men are now in custody, police said, and at this time police are not looking for other suspects.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the West Allis Police Department at (414) 302-8000.

