1 person dead and 6 injured in a police pursuit ending in a crash

1 person dead and 6 others were injured in a police pursuit ending in a crash, Friday night. According to Milwaukee Police, officers attempted to stop a vehicle with stolen plates, traveling on N 27th St.
The vehicle ran a red light causing it to hit a van traveling on W Locust. The van then rolled into another vehicle. A passenger in the van died on scene, according to Milwaukee Police. The other passenger, a 57-year-old, and the driver of the van, a 49-year-old, were taken to a local hospital. The 49-year-old driver is in serious condition, both are expected to survive.
The third vehicle was carrying three people including a 34-year-old driver and 6 and 8-year-old passengers. They were all treated on-scene.
The suspect, a 25-year-old male was arrested after a pursuit on foot. Milwaukee Police say that there was a gun recovered from the suspect's vehicle. The passenger in the suspect's vehicle a 25-year-old, was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.
Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.
