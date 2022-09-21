1-on-1 with Shanna Quinn: First female on-air talent for the Packers Radio Network

Shanna Quinn gets emotional talking about her new role on the Packers Radio Network. Quinn is the first female on-air talent for the network.

TMJ4's Lance Allan asks, "If it's a six-year-old girl asking you or an 89-year-old grandmother who has literally listened to every Packers broadcast, what do you want them to come away with when they listen to you on the broadcast?"

"Probably the most touching moments were calling my mom and my grandma and telling them this is going to be happening," Quinn says. "I grew up with both of them having season tickets to see our other favorite team. To be able to tell them this is what I'm doing and hearing the pride in their voices was a really great thing and for someone who is younger and coming up, for those girls to see that it's not just a boy's team, it's not just a boys game. There's a spot for you too."

Lance Allan asks, "Being the first female on-air talent on the Packers radio network. What does that mean to you?"

"It means a lot. I'm a big female supporter. For me to get this job - being someone who was raised on football and being able to join such a franchise - it's really a dream come true," Quinn says.

Lance Allan asks, "Do you feel like a trailblazer?"

"Woo, that's a big word. I hate to say that about myself, but having this position I think that's a great word to throw in there. I think it's time to get females in sports more," Quinn says.

But there is one little issue...

"I am from Buffalo, New York. Proud of Bills Mafia most of the time and I'm a big Buffalo Bills fan," Quinn says. "But prior to coming here, it's really funny and you could talk to my co-workers in Albany, New York, I've always been a Packers fan. And I know what people say. You can't have an AFC team and an NFC team. But I do, get over it."

Lance Allan asks, "You do realize both teams are Super Bowl contenders and they could meet?"

"Oh, that would honestly make me so happy. The Packers are playing in Buffalo this year which will be exciting. I like to call it 'America's Super Bowl.' The Packers and the Bills. Give America what they want," Quinn says.

Quinn says anyone can give scores and updates. She wants to bring excitement, passion, and just good entertainment to the broadcast. Plus a much-needed and different voice on the Packers radio network.

