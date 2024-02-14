1 killed, two inured in crash on Capitol Drive

BROOKFIELD — The City of Brookfield Police and Fire Departments are investigating a deadly crash that killed on person on Capitol Drive, on Wednesday, Feb. 14.

According to a release from the BPD, at around 12:53 p.m., a vehicle was traveling Westbound on Capitol Drive, when it crashed into three Eastbound vehicles on Capitol Drive.

Officials say the driver of that vehicle died, despite attempted life saving measures. Police identified the driver as a 40-year-old woman.

Police say two of the three Eastbound drivers were taken to the hospital, but are expected to be survive.

The crash investigation is being assisted by the Waukesha County Medical Examiner's Office, and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

