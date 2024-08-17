1 killed in stabbing early Saturday morning, Milwaukee police say

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, one person is dead after a stabbing early Saturday morning.

The stabbing happened around 1:15 a.m. Saturday near Capital Dr. and 84th St.

Police say a 50-year-old was transported to a local hospital with injuries from a stabbing. The 50-year-old died at the hospital.

The Milwaukee Police Department is in search of a known suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

