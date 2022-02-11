1 killed after Chicago-bound Amtrak train hits car

MILWAUKEE — An Amtrak train heading from Milwaukee to Chicago hit and dragged a car overnight, killing one person, according to reports.

The crash happened Thursday night in the northern suburb of Northbrook, Illinois, TV station WLS reports.

via CNN The scene of the crash.

It was an Amtrak Hiawatha 340 train that hit the car near the Deerfield station, dragging it for a distance before the train stopped and the car came loose. The vehicle then caught fire, according to the Northbrook fire chief.

The victim was not identified. There are no reports of injuries.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip