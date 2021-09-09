1 killed, 2 seriously injured in crash on I-94 after chase with Wisconsin State Patrol, Sheriff's Office says

MILWAUKEE -- One person is dead and two more are seriously injured after a crash on I-94 that followed a chase with Wisconsin State Patrol, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday night.

I-94 eastbound was closed to traffic at S. 70th and W. Kearney Wednesday night due to the crash.

Three people in the car that was being chased were hurt. One died, and two were "seriously injured," the sheriff's office says.

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating the crash.

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-94 eastbound at S. 70th & W. Kearney streets is closed to traffic following a crash involving a vehicle being pursued by WI State Patrol. Three people in the subject vehicle were seriously injured, one fatally. @MilwaukeePolice is investigating. Updates to come. — Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (@MilwCoSheriff) September 9, 2021

