1 killed, 2 seriously injured in crash on I-94 after chase with Wisconsin State Patrol, Sheriff's Office says

Posted at 8:39 PM, Sep 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-08 21:39:07-04

MILWAUKEE -- One person is dead and two more are seriously injured after a crash on I-94 that followed a chase with Wisconsin State Patrol, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday night.

I-94 eastbound was closed to traffic at S. 70th and W. Kearney Wednesday night due to the crash.

Three people in the car that was being chased were hurt. One died, and two were "seriously injured," the sheriff's office says.

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating the crash.

Check back often for more updates on this developing story.

