1 killed, 2 injured in triple shooting Saturday morning

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a triple shooting the occurred on Saturday, March 6 on the 3200 block of N 40th St., around 1:30 a.m.

Police say a 19-year-old man was pronounced dead at a local hospital following the shooting.

A 16-year-old boy and a 28-year-old man are both being treated at local hospitals for their injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are unknown at this time.

Police are currently searching for suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

