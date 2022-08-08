1 killed, 2 injured in Sunday night shootings in Milwaukee, police say

MILWAUKEE — One person was killed and two people were injured in Sunday night shootings, the Milwaukee Police Department says.

The first shooting happened at about 9:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of N. 5th St. A 32-year-old man was taken to the hospital, where he later died. There's no word on what caused the shooting, and no suspects have been taken into custody.

The second shooting took place just after 10:00 p.m. in the 800 block of W. Somers St. A 17-year-old man and 34-year-old man were both hurt in that shooting, but are expected to survive. There are no suspects in custody or a cause in that shooting, either.

Anyone with any information on these shootings is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360. Or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.

