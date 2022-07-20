1 killed, 2 injured in crash in Spring Prairie in Walworth County

TOWN OF SPRING PRAIRIE, Wis. — One person died and two others suffered injuries in a two-car crash in Walworth County Wednesday morning.

The Walworth County Sheriff's Office said in a statement the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. in the Town of Spring Prairie, at the intersection of Highway 11 and County Highway JS.

At the scene, deputies found a blue Toyota with significant damage and a silver Toyota damaged off the roadway.

The sheriff's office said the front-seat passenger in the silver Toyota died where the crash happened. The driver of the vehicle was brought to a hospital via helicopter. First responders brought the driver of the blue Toyota to an area hospital.

Authorities are not releasing the victims' identities until their families are notified. They did not release any details on how the crash happened.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip