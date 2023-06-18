1 killed, 1 injured in crash involving motorcycle at 27th and Forest Home

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Fire officials say one person is dead and one person is injured following a motorcycle crash in the city on Sunday.

Crews responded to the area of 27th and Forest Home around 4:00p.m. for a crash.

When officials arrived, they found two patients. One person succumbed to their injuries at the scene and the second person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

