BIG BEN — One person was injured and taken to the hospital following a crash involving a box truck and pick up truck Thursday night.

The Big Bend Fire Department posted to Facebook that the crash closed northbound I-43 at Evergreen Drive in Waukesha County.

At some point the pickup truck caught fire. That closed the roadway for about two hours while crews cleared debris.

The fire department did not provide information on how the crash occurred.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip