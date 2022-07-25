1 injured after apartment fire on Milwaukee's East Side near Bartlett and Kane

MILWAUKEE — One person was injured after an apartment fire on Milwaukee's East Side on Monday near Bartlett and Kane.

The fire happened around 7:30 a.m. in a single unit. The victim was located inside and transported to the hospital. Milwaukee fire officials say the extent of the victim's injuries is unknown at this time.

Residents displaced by the fire can find essentials at the American Red Cross' reception center. It is located at Redeemer Lutheran Church on the corner of 19th and Wisconsin in Milwaukee.



