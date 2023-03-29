1 dead in suspected industrial accident at Ford dealership in Cudahy

CUDAHY, Wis. — A person is dead following a suspected industrial accident at Ewald's Venus Ford in Cudahy.

According to the Cudahy Police Department, police and fire crews responded to the 2700 block of E. Layton Ave. around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday for an injured person.

The victim was pronounced dead the scene. The victim's identity is not yet public.

The police department is being assisted by investigators from the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s office and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHSA), and the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner.

The Cudahy Police are requesting that anyone with any information contact the Cudahy Police Department at (414) 769-2260.

