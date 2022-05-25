1 dead, child and woman hospitalized after 2-car rollover crash near 37th and Sheridan

MILWAUKEE — A man is dead and a young child and woman are in the hospital following a two-car rollover crash in Milwaukee on Tuesday.

It happened shortly after 6 p.m. near 37th and Sheridan.

The Milwaukee Fire Department (MFD) tells TMJ4 News that the car that was rolled over had three patients inside. All three had to be extricated.

The child was taken to Children's Hospital in an unknown condition. The woman was taken to Froedtert in good condition.

MFD says the man was declared dead after life-saving efforts at the scene.

