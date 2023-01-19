1 dead, another flighted to hospital after fiery crash in Waukesha County

LISBON, Wis. — A person is dead and another was flighted to the hospital after a fiery crash in Waukesha County on Wednesday.

According to the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office, a head-on collision resulted in a car overturning and catching on fire at the intersection of Townline and Schlei in the Town of Lisbon. It happened around 11:30 a.m.

A driver and passenger were traveling northbound on Townline when the driver crossed into the southbound lanes of traffic, striking another driver that was traveling southbound.

The passenger of the northbound car was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of that car was flighted to the hospital in Wauwatosa with serious injuries.

The driver of the southbound vehicle was transported to the hospital in Menomonee Falls with non-life-threatening injuries.

All three had to be extricated from both vehicles, the sheriff's office said.

Traffic was shut down on Towline Road for over four hours during the investigation.

