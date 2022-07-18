1 dead after pickup truck hits van in Genesee in Waukesha County

TOWN OF GENESEE, Wis. — An 84-year-old man died in Waukesha County after authorities say the driver of a pickup truck crossed the center line and crashed into a van driven by the man Sunday afternoon.

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department said in a statement the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. near Highway 59 and Rockwood Trail in the town of Genesee.

An initial investigation found the driver of the truck, a 34-year-old woman, crossed the center line and hit the van.

The driver of the van, the man, suffered life-threatening injuries and later died, the sheriff's department said.

The driver of the truck and two other people inside suffered non-life-threatening injuries. First responders brought them to the hospital.

The crash closed the highway for several hours on Sunday.

