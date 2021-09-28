1 dead after fight leads to double shooting Monday night, police say

MILWAUKEE -- One Milwaukee man is dead and another is injured after a fight led to a shooting Monday night, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.

It happened just after 10 p.m. Monday on the 1300 block of W. Locust St. The first victim, a 20-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered a serious gunshot wound, according to a news release from police. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The second victim, a 32-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Police say they have a suspect in custody regarding the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360, or Crime Stoppers at 414-224 TIPS, or use the P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

