1 dead, 3 injured in separate shootings in less than three hours in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A man was killed and three others were injured in separate shootings that occurred in less than three hours in Milwaukee on Tuesday.

The night before, a teen was killed and five women were injured after a mass shooting near 14th and Concordia. Police say an argument led to the shooting at 11:30 p.m. Monday night.

Below are Tuesday's shootings:

26th and Capitol

Milwaukee police say an unidentified man was killed in a double shooting near 26th and Capitol around 1:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

A 41-year-old Milwaukee man was also transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. He is in stable condition.

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting and are seeking unknown suspects.

36th and North

A 32-year-old Milwaukee man is in critical condition after being shot near 36th and North around 2:35 p.m. Police say he summoned help from the Milwaukee Fire Department at 3000 W. Galena Street.

He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A 39-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

Police are seeking an additional unknown suspect. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.

96th and Allyn

A 66-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot while inside her home near 96th and Allyn around 4: 20 p.m.

Police say the bullet entered her home and struck her. She was transported to a local hospital with non-fatal injuries.

Police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with information on any of these shootings is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

Ubah Ali, Julia Marshall | March 21, 2023

MILWAUKEE — One teen is dead and five women are injured following a shooting in Milwaukee overnight.

The shooting happened near 14th and Concordia shortly before 11:30 p.m. Monday night, for an argument that led to a shooting with multiple shooting victims.

Police said a 15-year-old boy was pronounced dead on the scene and five people were injured: a 22-year-old woman, an 18-year-old woman, a 21-year-old woman, a 19-year-old woman, and a 22-year-old woman.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified the 15-year-old as Davion Patterson.

We spoke to several neighbors who did not want to go on camera, but say it's not uncommon to hear gunfire. They say they are sick of feeling unsafe in their community and of young people dying.

"It's scary. I'm so shook up I wasn't able to go to work," a neighbor said.

Jacqueline Moore knows the pain behind gun violence. Her 16-year-old daughter was shot and killed just blocks away from 14th and Concordia nearly three years ago. She's frustrated children continue to be killed.

"15 or 14 years old, it doesn't matter it was still a child," Moore said. "Somebody lost their baby again. Another Black parent has to bury their baby."

Moore believes Milwaukee is not the place for you to raise kids anymore.

"I want something better for them (children) and this is not the world they need to be in," Moore said.

Milwaukee Police say seven children under the age of 17 have been killed from Jan. 1 to March 20, 2023.

Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the shooting and are seeking unknown suspects.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

