1 dead, 3 injured after driver crashes into two semis in Sauk County

LAKE DELTON, Wis. — One person is dead and three others are injured after a crash on I-90 in Sauk County near Lake Delton on Wednesday.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), emergency crews responded to the scene around 8:37 a.m. and closed I-90/94 westbound for the investigation.

The investigation found a Hyundai with four passengers was driving and lost control. The driver of the Hyundai crossed the median and crashed into two semis. Three of the passengers in the Hyundai had serious injuries. One passenger, a 29-year-old man from California, died.

The drivers of both semis were not injured.

