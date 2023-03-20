1 dead, 2 seriously injured after Jefferson County pursuit, crash

WATERTOWN, Wis. — A person is dead and two others were seriously injured following a police pursuit in Jefferson County on Monday.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, a deputy saw a driver speeding into the City of Watertown around 12:30 p.m. The deputy attempted to make a traffic stop but the driver increased their speed and left the city, traveling eastbound on STH 16 into the Town of Ixonia.

The suspect driver lost control of the vehicle while trying to pass other drivers and left the roadway, the sheriff's office reports. There were three occupants inside the car. Two were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. The third occupant was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

No other cars were involved in the crash.

Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the crash.

