1 dead, 2 injured after triple shooting near 16th and Burleigh

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say one person is dead and two others are injured after a triple shooting Thursday night.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. near 16th and Burleigh.

Officials said a 23-year-old man died from his injuries on the scene. A 26-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man were taken to the hospital but police say both are expected to survive.

TMJ4 16th and Burleigh

Milwaukee police said they are continuing to investigate this incident and are seeking unknown suspects.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip