JANESVILLE, Wis — A homicide investigation is underway after Janesville police say one person is dead following reports of a shooting in a parking lot early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a parking lot near Washington Street and Kellogg Avenue for a report of gunshots around 1:15 a.m.

Upon arrival, police say they found one unresponsive adult with an apparent gunshot wound. They were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity will be released by the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police say a second adult was taken to the hospital but was not seriously injured. An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Police say there are no known threats to the public.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100, the Rock County Communications Center at 608-757-2244 or Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the P3 smartphone app.

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