OAK CREEK, Wisc. — One person is dead and another is injured after two cars crashed in Oak Creek on Wednesday.

According to Oak Creek police, it happened shortly before noon in the northbound lanes of the 6500 block of S. 27th St.

Police say one person needed to be extricated by the Oak Creek Fire Department. The person was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

A second driver was also transported to the hospital and is being evaluated.

