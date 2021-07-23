1 dead, 1 injured after robbery-related shooting near W. North Ave. and N. 10th Street, MPD says

One person is dead and another person is injured after a possible robbery-related shooting overnight, Milwaukee police said.

The shooting happened just after midnight in the 2300 block of N. 10th Street. Police say two 19-year-old men were shot in what appeared to be robbery-related.

One of the men was found dead on the scene while the other was found with life-threatening injuries.

Milwaukee police are searching for unknown suspects at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS.

