Woman killed in Milwaukee shooting, two arrested

Police said a 23-year-old woman and 36-year-old man were taken into custody
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting Thursday morning.
Posted at 5:10 AM, Aug 11, 2022
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting Thursday morning.

Officials said the shooting happened near 26th and Kilbourn around 10:50 p.m. Wednesday night. When officers arrived, they found a 50-year-old woman with gunshot injuries. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

MPD said it took a 23-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man into custody in connection to the incident. Police also recovered a firearm.

Now, police say charges are being referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

If you have any information on this incident, contact the police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

