Layden: At Trials, stories, performances strike at T&F's complex heart
Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard
Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard
Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates her win in the finals of the women's 100 meter dash for the TV cameras during the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials at Hayward Field in Eugene.
Eug 061921 Trials 16
Posted at 5:39 PM, Jun 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-22 19:10:28-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Rebound Newsletter and receive up to date information.