'We as a community are so divided': Kenosha community reacts to Rittenhouse trial

KENOSHA — With all eyes on Kenosha, community members have different opinions on how the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse is going.

Many residents and business owners told us that they preferred not to comment, but we did find some people with strong opinions.

Outside the Kenosha Courthouse, Jacob Blake's uncle, Justin Blake, stood by himself following the trial intently.

"He was an aggressor, these were two people that came from a peaceful rally for Jacob Blake and did not go home that night," Justin Blake said.

More than a year later, long-time Kenosha resident Mark Stevens tells us how hard it's been for him.

"I went to school with Anthony Huber," Stevens said. "I get to drive over where he was shot and killed everyday."

A community with nearly 100,000 residents split on what happened the night of August 25, 2020.

"If someone was trying to come at me, yes I would do what I'd have to do, even though I wouldn't want to," said Quinton Ackerman.

"I guarantee you if Kyle Rittenhouse didn't have that illegally obtained firearm, he would have not been in a situation where he could of think 'Oh maybe this guy is gonna take my gun and kill me with it.' Well, maybe you shouldn't have a gun in the first place," Stevens said.

While the community has different opinions, one thing everyone we spoke with agreed on is the they hope that no buildings or businesses burn again.

"We as a community are so divided right now, by looking at it from the left or right," Stevens said. "Everybody regardless of yellow, black and white, we get along. We really do," Ackerman stated.

