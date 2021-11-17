Watch
Rittenhouse case raises question: What makes a fair trial?

Sean Krajacic/AP
FILE - Judge Bruce Schroeder, left, Kyle Rittenhouse, center, along with his attorney Mark Richards watch an evidence video in question on a 4k television screen during proceedings at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Nov. 12, 2021. As Rittenhouse’s trial has played out, moments of apparent deference to the defendant by the judge have struck observers as curiously different from other murder proceedings. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool, File)
Kenosha Protest Shootings Courtroom Decorum
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — As Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial has played out, moments of apparent deference to the defendant by the judge have struck observers as curiously different from other murder proceedings.

At one point, the 18-year-old defendant stood behind the seated judge, Bruce Schroeder, and peered over him to review evidence.

As the case neared its conclusion, the judge let the defendant draw numbers from a raffle drum to determine which jurors would serve as alternates.

The discussion about the judge’s conduct has underlined the importance of how the judicial system is perceived, especially in a high-profile case.

