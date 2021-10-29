Kenosha sheriff: Increased police presence around courthouse during Rittenhouse trial

KENOSHA — Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said Friday you should expect increased police presence and security in the area of the courthouse as the criminal trial of Kyle Rittenhouse begins on Monday.

No specific numbers have been released, but the sheriff acknowledged the controversy surrounding the case, and the chance for escalation.

"Our responsibility to public safety is of utmost importance," Beth said. "These measures are meant to ensure the safety of the public that has legal business in and around the courthouse campus as well as Civic Center employees while maintaining the integrity of the trial."

Jury selection is set for Monday, with the trial expected to begin later that week. The trial could run for several weeks.

Kyle Rittenhouse is going on trial for shooting and killing two people and injuring a third person during a protest against police brutality in Kenosha last summer.

Rittenhouse, who is white, is charged with homicide and other crimes in the fatal shootings of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and the wounding of Gaige Grosskreutz, all also white.

Rittenhouse has pleaded not guilty to the charges, arguing he fired in self-defense.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip