Judge Schroeder oversees more than a dozen cases while Rittenhouse jury deliberates

KENOSHA — While things are tense outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, inside it is business as usual for Judge Bruce Schroeder as he hears more than a dozen cases all while overseeing the Kyle Rittenhouse trial.

Beyond the Rittenhouse trial, Schroeder is listening to a variety of proceedings including; impersonating a peace officer and obstructing an officer, to a sexually violent petition, to operating without a valid license and a harassment restraining order hearing.

The hearings vary from a misdemeanor offense to a felony level offense.

The people coming into the courthouse for their cases have been met with wandering eyes, loud chants, and a sea of media outlets.

"It's like jumping through hoops just trying to get through today," Kenosha resident Micaela Kollman said.

Kollman made her way to the courthouse Wednesday for one important reason.

"It seems slightly chaotic compared to the normal," Kollman stated. "I'm just here actually trying to get custody of my daughter currently."

A vital case for Kollman, but she says her anxiety has gotten worse after seeing the crowd.

"I'm coming here for just something very basic that I'm trying to accomplish today and all of this stuff is going on around me," she said.

Regardless of the cases Schroeder is hearing, it's business as usual and all in a day's work.

