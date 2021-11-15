If convicted, Rittenhouse could file for an appeal. Here's what that means

KENOSHA, Wis. — There's a lot on the line for Kyle Rittenhouse as the jury deliberates his fate.

Former Milwaukee District Attorney prosecutor, Jane Christopherson, weighs in on what Rittenhouse will do if convicted.

"If Mr. Rittenhouse were to be convicted of quite frankly either first degree intentional or one of the lesser included charges, I think he would file an appeal," said Christopherson.

The stakes are high for the 18 year old, as he could spend the rest of his life behind bars if convicted.

If Rittenhouse's defense lawyers file an appeal, this means they believe the judge might have made a mistake and the case could then move to a higher court to be looked at again.

"Anytime someone suffers a conviction, anytime someone may be locked up, in other words, if Mr. Rittenhouse were to be convicted of the first-degree intentional homicide, it's either with or without parole but it's life in prison, absolutely an appeal will be filed," said Christopherson.

Monday the judge granted the jury to consider lesser charges if Rittenhouse is found not guilty of first-degree intentional homicide. This gives the jury more options to convict.

The defense attorneys representing Rittenhouse have filed for a motion for a mistrial, which could play a role in appealing.

"The first step for any defense practitioner is to object because you are preserving it. If the judge denies that motion for mistrial and Mr. Rittenhouse was convicted for something, then by virtue of the objection at the time and then the subsequent briefing, that issue is preserved for an appeal," said Christopherson.

