Could we get a verdict in the Rittenhouse case by Friday's fish fry? Legal experts cast their predictions

KENOSHA, Wis. — Every move in the jury deliberation prompts a thought as to when all 12 jurors might return on a verdict in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse.

Legal analyst, Patrick Cafferty calls it the "Friday fish fry theory."

The idea is that the jury will want to wrap things up in time to enjoy the quintessential Wisconsin Friday night meal.

The 12 randomly selected jurors have been deliberating in the Rittenhouse case since Tuesday. Cafferty believes the jury could come up with a verdict by Friday.

"You have Thanksgiving next week. These people have been here a long time they've made significant sacrifices and often times as lawyers we see these cases come to a quick resolution on Fridays because frankly, people want to start their weekend," said Cafferty.

However, on the other hand, former prosecutor Jane Christopherson believes given the notoriety and complexity of this case, we might not get a Friday fish fry verdict.

"Thirty-something pages of jury instructions? This could go into next week. The possibility exists that the jury can't come to an agreement. If they come back on Monday, none of us should be surprised," said Christopherson.

The weekend is also on the table.

"Some of that would require funding by the county, by the staff, and deputies, and those sorts of things, so it may not be likely that they're gonna do that, but I mean this is an exceptional case and they may come up with an exceptional solution to the problem," said Cafferty.

Jurors return to the courtroom at 9 a.m. on Friday.

